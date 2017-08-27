Northern Trust: Dustin Johnson beats Jordan Spieth in first hole of sudden-death play-off

Dustin Johnson
It was Johnson's 16th PGA Tour victory and a first play-off win having lost out at the 2015 Northern Trust Open in the same situation
Northern Trust final leaderboard
-13 D Johnson (US), J Spieth (US); -9 J Vegas (Ven), J Rahm (Spa); -6 P Casey (Eng); -5 W Simpson (US), J Thomas (US), K Chappell (US)
Selected others: -4 B Watson (US), J Rose (Eng); -3 H Stenson (Swe); -2 M Laird (Sco); +2 R McIlroy (NI); +5 L Donald (Eng); +8 I Poulter (Eng)
Full leaderboard

World number one Dustin Johnson beat fellow American Jordan Spieth at a sudden-death hole to win the Northern Trust, the first of the PGA Tour's lucrative FedEx play-offs.

Johnson forced the play-off by sinking a 17-foot putt at the final hole, with both men finishing on 13 under par.

The world number one's ball caught the right edge and did a half-circle around the lip before toppling in.

It is Johnson's first win since missing the Masters after falling downstairs.

He carded a closing four-under-par round of 66 at Glen Oaks Country Club, New York, while Spieth - who had led by three shots overnight - shot a 69.

The pair finished four strokes clear of Spain's Jon Rahm and Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas.

