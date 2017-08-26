Made in Denmark: England's David Horsey leads by two shots heading into final round

David Horsey's last European Tour victory was the 2015 event in Denmark

Made in Denmark third round leaderboard -14 D Horsey (Eng); -12 J Suri (USA); -11 R Rock (Eng), C Paisley (Eng), G Havret (Fra), J Daly (USA); -10 W Ormsby (NZ), T Olesen (Den), S Webster (Eng), A Rai (Eng), M Wallace (Eng) Selected others:-8 M Warren (Sco), P Dunne (Ire), B Evans (Eng); -6 M Kaymer (Ger), -5 S Manley (Wal); R Finch (Eng), E Pepperell (Eng)

England's David Horsey will take a two-shot lead into the final round as he seeks a second Made In Denmark title in the space of three years.

The 2015 champion produced the lowest score of round three with a bogey-free 64 to reach 14 under par.

The 32-year-old is aiming for his fifth European Tour victory.

American Julian Suri is Horsey's nearest challenger on 12 under after carding seven birdies and a solitary bogey in his six-under-par 65.

Fellow American John Daly is a shot further back alongside France's Gregory Havret and the English pair of Robert Rock and Chris Paisley.

"I really like this golf course," said Horsey. "Something about it suits my eye so I come in here with good vibes again and the atmosphere coming up 16 is something else, it must be like walking out in a football stadium with 70,000 people cheering for you."

Two-time major winner Daly, 51, could become the oldest winner in European Tour history with victory on Sunday, trying to beat the record held by 50-year-old Miguel Angel Jimenez.