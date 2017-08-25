Made in Denmark: England's Steve Webster leads by one shot

Steve Webster has won two European Tour events - the Italian Open in 2005 and the Portugal Masters in 2007

Made in Denmark leaderboard after round two -8 S Webster (Eng); -7 SSP Chawrasia (Ind), D Horsey (Eng), M Warren (Sco), P Dunne (Ire); -6 W Ormsby (NZ), B Hebert (Fra), J Suri (USA), N Elvira (Spa), A Wu (Chn), R Rock (Eng), L Jensen (Den) Selected others:-5 C Paisley (Eng), J Daly (US); -4 M Wallace, J Parry, A Rai (all Eng), S Manley (Wal); -3 R Finch, B Evans, T Lewis (all Eng); -2 M Kaymer (Ger)

Steve Webster will take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Made in Denmark event as he aims for his first European Tour title in 10 years.

The Englishman lost his playing privileges last season after being an ever-present for 20 years.

Webster, 42, almost did not take part at Himmerland this week after his grandmother had a fall last weekend, but his father convinced him to play.

He followed up an opening 64 with a 70 in windy conditions to go eight under.

Webster leads a quartet comprising England's David Horsey, Scot Marc Warren, Ireland's Paul Dunne and India's SSP Chawrasia.

"I have to be honest and say I haven't been thinking too much about the golf this week," he told the European Tour's website.

"My mind has really been thinking about my nan back home because she had a nasty fall. Thankfully she is making a recovery and maybe taking my mind away from the golf has been a good thing."

Webster started his second round with 11 pars but then recorded three birdies and two bogeys in his last seven holes.

Warren has not made it to the weekend at an event since March but the 2014 champion fired the lowest round of the day with a seven-under-par 64, while Horsey - the man who took the title off him in 2015 - signed for a 68.

Dunne made five birdies and three bogeys in a 68, while Chawrasia maintained his bogey-free week in recording the same score.