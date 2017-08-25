Canadian Pacific Women's Open: England's Holly Clyburn one off lead

England's Holly Clyburn is 187th in the world rankings

Canadian Pacific Women's Open, first-round leaderboard -5 M Alex (US); -4 H Clyburn (Eng), IG Chun (Kor); -3 P Yoktuan (Tha), H Kang (Kor), S Santiwiwatthanaphong (Tha), A Yin (US), S Feng (Chn), SY Kim (Kor), B Lincicome (US) Selected others: -2 SY Ryu (Kor); -1 L Ko (NZ), S Meadow (NI); -1 L Davies (Eng), C Hull (Eng), B Law (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Holly Clyburn is one shot off the lead after the first round of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open.

The 26-year-old, from Grimsby, carded a four-under-par 67 to sit one behind American leader Marina Alex in Ottawa.

Clyburn fired an eagle, four birdies and two bogeys to be joined on four under by South Korea's Chun In-gee.

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow is at one under, with England's Charley Hull and Laura Davies a further two strokes back at one over par.

A bogey at the fourth was the only blemish on American Alex's card, as the 27-year-old made six birdies to card a 66.

South Korea's world number one Ryu So-yeon is three off the lead after an opening-round two under par.