Rory McIlroy fires three-over par 73 in first round of Northern Trust Open

Rory McIlroy was level at the turn before posting three birdies in his second nine

Rory McIlroy is nine shots behind the clubhouse leader after shooting a disappointing first round of three-over-par 73 at the Northern Trust Open.

The Northern Irishman carded three birdies and six bogeys to lie nine adrift of American Russell Henley.

The New York tournament is the first of four held over a five-week period which McIlroy intends to play in a bid to retain his FedEx Cup title.

He will also compete in the Dunhill Links event in Scotland.

After that, the four-time major winner has indicated that he will take an extended break to aid his recovery from a rib injury.

The FedEx Cup play-offs begin with the Northern Trust and with McIlroy lying 43rd in the standings, he will need to move into the top 30 in order to earn entry to the concluding Tour Championship.

The Northern Irishman won the second play-offs event in 2016 before clinching a £7.8m bonus as he topped the FedEx Cup standings after triumphing at the Tour Championship.

After this week's tournament at the Glen Oaks Country Club, the play-offs continue with next week's Dell Technologies Championship in Boston.

After a week's break, the series resumes with the BMW Championship in Illinois before the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

American Scott Brown and Camilo Villegas of Colombia are two shots behind Henley at the top of the leaderboard with several players yet to complete their opening 18 holes.