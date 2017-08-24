Made in Denmark: Steve Webster and Matt Wallace hold share of lead after round one

Steve Webster has won two European Tour events - the Italian Open in 2005 and the Portugal Masters in 2007

Made in Denmark leaderboard after round one -7 W Ormsby (NZ), S Webster (Eng), M Wallace (Eng); -6 O Lengden (Swe), B Hebert (Fra), R Karlsson (Swe) Selected others: -5 P Waring, J Parry, J Morrison (all Eng); -4 P Dunne (Ire), J Daly (US), T Lewis (Eng); -2 M Kaymer (Ger), N Colsaerts (Bel)

England's Steve Webster and Matt Wallace hold a share of the lead after the first round of the Made in Denmark European Tour event in Farso.

Webster, 42, is aiming for his first Tour win in 10 years, while 27-year-old Wallace won the Portugal Open in May.

Both men recorded rounds of seven-under 64, as did New Zealand's Wade Ormsby.

Webster did not drop a shot in his round while Wallace would have had the overnight lead had he not bogeyed the 18th hole.

France's Benjamin Hebert and the Swedish pair of Oscar Lengden and Robert Karlsson are a shot further back, while English trio Paul Waring, John Parry and James Morrison are among 10 men on five under.