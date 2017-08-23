Rory McIlroy plans to play play-off events and Dunhill Links before taking break

Rory McIlroy won the FedEx Cup in 2016

Rory McIlroy says he aims to play in five more events this year before taking an extended break to aid his recovery from a rib injury.

FedEx Cup holder McIlroy intends to play in all four play-off events in the US over the next month before competing in the Dunhill Links event in Scotland.

The play-offs begin with this week's Northern Trust Open as McIlroy aims to get in contention to retain the title.

"I'm OK to play these next four out of five weeks," McIlroy told ESPN.

"But then I do need a prolonged break at some point in 2017 to be ready for 2018."

McIlroy had said he might not compete again in 2017 after finishing in a share of 22nd place at the US PGA Championship but last Friday confirmed his intention to attempt to defend his FedEx Cup crown.

Harry Diamond will continue to caddie for McIlroy during the play-offs in the US

McIlroy without a win in 2017

McIlroy is 43rd in the FedEx Cup standings and will need to move into the top 30 in order to earn entry to the concluding Tour Championship.

The Northern Irishman won the second play-offs event in 2016 before clinching a £7.8m bonus as he topped the FedEx Cup standings after triumphing at the Tour Championship.

The play-offs begin with the New York event before next week's Dell Technologies Championship in Boston.

After a week's break, the series resumes with the BMW Championship in Illinois before the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

McIlroy said on Tuesday that Harry Diamond will continue to caddie for him during the play-offs after he split with his long-time bagman JP Fitzgerald following The Open.

The US PGA was only McIlroy's 13th tournament of a season in which he has not won.

McIlroy took six weeks off after losing out in a play-off for the South African Open in January and also missed the PGA Championship at Wentworth and the Memorial Tournament.