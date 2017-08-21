Solheim Cup: Catriona Matthew eyes non-playing captaincy despite personal victories

Annika Sorenstam could be succeeded as Europe's captain by Catriona Matthew

Catriona Matthew still doubts she will be able to play in a 10th Solheim Cup despite winning three of her four ties as Europe lost to the United States.

But, after the 16½-11½ defeat in Iowa, the 47-year-old Scot has reiterated her desire to captain the team at Gleneagles in 2019.

"I would love to be the captain, I've put my name in the hat," Matthew said.

"I can't see myself playing, so it was nice to come out with a win in my last game."

Matthew, who has now won 18 and lost only nine of her Solheim Cup rubbers, trailed Stacy Lewis until the 15th in Des Moines before winning her singles at the final hole.

The 2009 British Women's Open champion, who has slipped to 97th in the world rankings, had initially missed out on selection by captain Annika Sorenstam.

However, having been named as a non-playing vice-captain, she was a late replacement for the injured Suzann Pettersen.

Sorenstam afterwards stressed that she had said all along that the captaincy was a "one-time thing for me", which will increase Matthew's chances of leading the team in her homeland.

"Being disappointed with this one, it is a little early to look forward to the next one yet," the Scot told BBC Sport.

The USA will travel to Gleneagles seeking a third straight Solheim Cup victory

"But, once this one is over and done with, obviously thoughts in six months will turn to Gleneagles."

Despite being a late replacement, Matthew went on to win her two foursomes matches.

She lost in her Saturday four-ball match but admits that it was the previous day's four-ball whitewash, which Matthew sat out, that proved crucial.

"It put us a long way behind," she said. "We needed a good session on either Saturday morning or Saturday afternoon, which we just couldn't quite do.

"To lose all four is tough to come back from.

"With being so far down, we could have rolled over, but we've gone out fighting and you see how many games came down the 18th very close.

"We're obviously very disappointed, but we put on a good show in the singles.

"We played well. They just played that little bit better than us.

"There were lots of birdies and, at the end of the day, it just comes down to they holed a few more putts than us probably."