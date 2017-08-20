United States retain Solheim Cup with win over Europe

Lexi Thompson's comeback in the first singles match inspired the US team

The United States retained the Solheim Cup with a 16½-11½ victory over Europe at Des Moines in Iowa.

The hosts went into Sunday's singles matches with a commanding 10½-5½ lead and kept their nerve to hold off Europe's attempted fightback.

Cristie Kerr and Paula Creamer both won their matches before Angel Yin secured a half point that put Juli Inkster's team on the brink of triumph.

Lizette Salas clinched victory with a one up win over Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

"To secure the point that wins us the Solheim Cup is unbelievable," said Salas. "My hands were shaking. This is really special."

"We just got outplayed, there's no doubt about it," said European captain Annika Sorenstam.

The United States have now won five of the last seven competitions.

Thompson fightback inspires home team

In the first, and probably best, match of the day, world number two Lexi Thompson was four down to Europe's leading player Anna Nordqvist after nine holes.

The American rallied superbly with eagles on the 11th and 15th and birdied the 16th to take a one up lead heading into the last.

But Nordqvist, who had won all three of her matches over the first two days despite still recovering from a bout of glandular fever, hit an inspired approach shot on the last to halve the match.

However, the American team had the momentum and Kerr wrapped up a 2&1 victory over Mel Reid on the 17th and moments later Creamer won one up against Georgia Hall.

That left the hosts needing one more point to triumph but victories from Germany's Caroline Masson, who beat Michelle Wie 3&2, and veteran Scot Catriona Matthew, who trailed all the way until the 15th before beating Stacy Lewis one up, made the scoreboard look more respectable.

Angel Yin looked like she would complete the hosts' victory but the 18-year-old bogeyed the 17th and only halved her match with France's Karine Icher.

Spain's Carlota Ciganda thrashed Brittany Lincicome 4&3 before Salas held off England's Ewart Shadoff for a one up victory on the 18th.

England's Florentyna Parker lost 4&2 to Gerina Piller but Charley Hull, who missed all of Saturday's play because of a wrist injury, battled to a one up victory over Brittany Lang, and Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom earned a 3&2 win over Austin Ernst.

The competition finished with Emily Kristine Pedersen losing 3&1 to Danielle Kang but the European team showed their team spirit by walking arm in arm down the 16th fairway with the Swede.