Wyndham Championship: Ryan Armour shoots a nine-under 61 for share of lead

Armour's 61 came a day after fellow American Matt Every shot the same score in round one

Wyndham Championship leaderboard -13: R Armour, W Simpson (both US); -12: H Stenson (Swe); -11: V Taylor (US); -10 H Mahan, K Na, D Love III, O Schniederjans (all US) Selected others: -9 S Lowry (Ire); -8 R Knox (Sco); -6 P Harrington (Ire); Even: G Owen (Eng)

World number 543 Ryan Armour shot a nine-under par 61 to take share of the lead after the second round of the Wyndham Championship.

The 41-year-old scored nine birdies to move to 13 under overall, tied with fellow American Webb Simpson.

Sweden's Henrik Stenson added a 66 to his first-round 62 and trails by one shot.

World number 751 Matt Every, who shot a 61 on Thursday, carded a 72 to slip to seven under par overall.

Ireland's Shane Lowry is on nine under par, with Scotland's Russell Knox one shot further back, while England's Greg Owen is on even par.

Luke Donald - who was runner-up in the tournament in 2016 - remains on one under.