Solheim Cup 2017: Europe lead United States after foursome

Georgia Hall and Anna Nordqvist enjoyed the most comfortable win of the morning

Solheim Cup 2017 Venue: Des Moines Golf and Country Club, Iowa Dates: 18-20 August Full scoreboard.

Europe have a 2½ - 1½ lead after the opening foursomes as they try to regain the Solheim Cup from the United States.

Mel Reid and Charley Hull were two up with two to play but tied with American duo Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson.

Georgia Hall and Anna Nordqvist beat Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst 3&1, but Carlota Ciganda and Caroline Masson lost narrowly to Danielle Kang and Lizette Salas.

Catriona Matthew and Karine Icher beat Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller.

The pair were two down after 10 holes in the anchor match, but won three of the back nine to win on the 18th.

With Europe looking to win back the trophy they lost in Germany in 2015, three of the opening four matches went to the final hole on a tight first morning at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Iowa.

The hosts got off to the perfect start as Kerr and Thompson eagled the first hole, but Reid and Hull won three holes on the front nine to take control at the turn.

The all-English pairing looked to be in control of the tie, but Kerr sank her birdie putt on the 18th as the American pair battled back to earn a half.

Sweden's Nordqvist was the standout player for Europe, paired with 21-year-old debutant Hall, as they dispatched Creamer and Ernst in style.

In the anchor match, the experience of Matthew helped Europe to a slender lead going into the four fourball matches later on Friday.

The 47-year-old Scot - playing in her ninth Solheim Cup - was called up on Wednesday to replace the injured Suzann Pettersen.

Friday foursomes Reid / Hull (Eur) v Kerr / Thompson (US) - halved Ciganda / Masson (Eur) v Kang / Salas (US) - US won 1 up Nordqvist / Hall (Eur) v Creamer / Ernst (US) - Europe won 3&1 Icher / Matthew (Eur) v Lewis / Piller (US) - Europe won 1 up

Europe: Charley Hull (England), Georgia Hall (England), Jodi Ewart Shadoff (England), Mel Reid (England), Florentyna Parker, (England), Carlota Ciganda (Spain), Karine Icher (France), Catriona Matthew (Scotland).

Wildcards: Anna Nordqvist (Sweden), Caroline Masson (Germany), Emily Pedersen (Denmark), Madelene Sagstrom (Sweden).

USA: Lexi Thompson, Stacy Lewis, Gerina Piller, Cristie Kerr, Jessica Korda, Danielle Kang, Michelle Wie, Brittany Lang, Brittany Lincicome, Lizette Salas.

Captain's Picks: Austin Ernst, Angel Yin.