BBC NI to broadcast Northern Ireland Open highlights on Friday and Saturday

Robin Sciot-Siegrist (centre) clinched his first European Challenge Tour win at Galgorm Castle

BBC Northern Ireland will have TV highlights of last week's Northern Ireland Open at Galgorm Castle on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Friday's programme will be on BBC One Northern Ireland at 22:35 BST with Saturday's on BBC Two at 20:30.

The highlights programme will also be on the BBC iPlayer.

France's Robin Sciot-Siegrist triumphed as he beat Italy's Alessandro Tadini the shootout final on Sunday after 24 players qualified for the last day.

The tournament saw the leading 24 after Saturday's third round playing a series of six-hole knockout stroke play games.

The unique format saw the players competing over the 17th, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and 18th holes on the final day at the Ballymena venue.