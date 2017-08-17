Solheim Cup 2017: Catriona Matthew named in final foursomes pairing

Catriona Matthew has played in eight Solheim Cups between 1998 and 2015, earning 19 points from 33 matches

Scotland's Catriona Matthew has been named in Europe's final foursomes pairing for the first day of the 2017 Solheim Cup.

Vice-captain Matthew, 47, was only brought into the side to replace the injured Suzann Pettersen on Thursday.

And now she will partner Karine Icher against the United States' Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller on Friday.

English duo Charley Hull and Mel Reid face Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson in the opening match.

Europe's Carlota Ciganda and Caroline Masson go up against Danielle Kang and Lizette Salas in the second game of the day, before Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall take on Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst.

She was a member of three winning teams in 2003, 2011 and 2013.

She holed the winning putt in 2003 at Barseback Golf and Country Club in Sweden and secured the half-point to win the cup outright and seal Europe's first away victory at Colorado Golf Club in 2013.

The USA are the holders of the Solheim Cup after winning 14½-13½ in Germany in 2015, a victory that gave them an overall lead of 9-5 in the event's history.

Analysis

BBC golf correspondent Iain Carter

Both captains have gone with their strongest pairings in what is set to be a huge opening match.

It is no surprise that Thompson and Kerr have been paired together and nor is Europe's bullish combination of Reid and Hull. The top match can set momentum, but the bottom contest is often equally vital. Late replacement Matthew has therefore been given a huge responsibility.

The US intend using all 12 players on day one, but Europe's Annika Sorenstam refused to say whether she would use the same tactic.