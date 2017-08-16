Solheim Cup 2017: Catriona Matthew to replace injured Suzann Pettersen for Europe

Matthew won the 2009 Women's British Open

Scotland's Catriona Matthew has been called up to replace the injured Suzann Pettersen in Europe's Solheim Cup team, captain Annika Sorenstam has announced.

Norwegian Pettersen, an eight-time Solheim Cup participant, was receiving treatment for a recurrent back injury but withdrew on Wednesday morning.

Matthew, 47, who was appointed as vice-captain last month, will now be a playing member of the squad.

The event takes place at the Des Moines Country Club in Iowa from 18-20 August.

Matthew, from North Berwick, has played in eight Solheim Cups between 1998 and 2015, earning 19 points from 33 matches.

She was a member of three winning teams in 2003, 2011 and 2013.

She famously holed the winning putt in 2003 at Barseback Golf and Country Club in Sweden and secured the half-point to win the Cup outright to seal Europe's first away victory at Colorado Golf Club in 2013.

Europe captain Sorenstam said: "Catriona is a proven Solheim Cup performer who will be able to step right in and play with anybody. She's ready to go."

The USA are the current holders of the Solheim Cup after winning 14½-13½ in Germany last year.

The 2019 Solheim Cup will be returning to Scotland at Gleneagles.

Europe: Charley Hull (England), Georgia Hall (England), Jodi Ewart Shadoff (England), Mel Reid (England), Florentyna Parker, (England), Carlota Ciganda (Spain), Karine Icher (France), Catriona Matthew (Scotland).

Wildcards: Anna Nordqvist (Sweden), Caroline Masson (Germany), Emily Pedersen (Denmark), Madelene Sagstrom (Sweden).

USA: Lexi Thompson, Stacy Lewis, Gerina Piller, Cristie Kerr, Jessica Korda, Danielle Kang, Michelle Wie, Brittany Lang, Brittany Lincicome, Lizette Salas.

Captain's Picks: Austin Ernst, Angel Yin.