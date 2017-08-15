Solheim Cup 2017: Charley Hull ready for hostile Iowa crowd

Charley Hull (left) will play in her third Solheim Cup, with Europe captained by Annika Sorenstam (right)

Charley Hull says she will use a hostile atmosphere in Iowa to her advantage when Europe face the USA in the Solheim Cup this week.

The 21-year-old, Britain's highest-ranked female golfer, was part of the team that won in Colorado in 2013.

But Hull was also present when the US came from 10-6 down to win in Germany two years ago, as Europe were accused of "breaking the game's moral code".

"I love playing in front of big crowds," she told BBC Sport.

Hull was involved in the 2013 controversy when the Americans were given a penalty stroke following a misunderstanding over a 'gimme' putt on the 17th.

However, she says the European team have a "good mindset" as they prepare for the competition, which begins at Des Moines on Friday.

"As the saying goes: 'Sticks and stones can break my bones, but names will never hurt me,'" said Hull.

"So if people shout things out I'll use it to my advantage and try to make lots of birdies."

Team-mate and fellow Briton Melissa Reid added: "I'm sure the crowd will be extremely loud. As long as we accept what it's going to be like with the crowds there is no reason we can't win out here."