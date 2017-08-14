US PGA Championship: Louis Oosthuizen completes career Grand Slam... of second places

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

Louis Oosthuizen has completed a career Grand Slam... of second places.

The South African, 34, was joint runner-up with Francesco Molinari and Patrick Reed at the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow on Sunday, behind winner Justin Thomas.

Oosthuizen lost a play-off to Bubba Watson at the 2012 Masters, another to Zach Johnson at The Open in 2015 and tied for second behind Dustin Johnson at the US Open later that year.

Only five players have completed the illustrious career Grand Slam by winning each of golf's four majors in the modern era - Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

But Oosthuizen's unwelcome record puts him in good company.

Australian former world number one Greg Norman finished runner-up in majors eight times: three times at the Masters, twice at the US Open, once at The Open, and twice at the US PGA.

Oosthuizen, ranked 20th in the world, didn't let his latest near miss affect him too much, as he posted a video on Twitter lip-syncing to Andra Day's hit Rise Up, which quickly went viral.

And this isn't a case of always the bridesmaid and never the bride - Oosthuizen does have a major to his name after winning The Open in 2010.