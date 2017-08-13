BBC Sport - US PGA Championship 2017: Justin Thomas wins maiden major championship
Justin Thomas wins US PGA Championship
- From the section Golf
American Justin Thomas wins the US PGA Championship & his first major at Quail Hollow with a score of eight under par.
Re-live the final day at Quail Hollow
Available to UK users only.
US PGA Championship video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired