BBC Sport - US PGA Championship 2017: Justin Thomas wins maiden major championship

Justin Thomas wins US PGA Championship

  • From the section Golf

American Justin Thomas wins the US PGA Championship & his first major at Quail Hollow with a score of eight under par.

