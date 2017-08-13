BBC Sport - US PGA Championship 2017: Oosthuizen, Stenson & Thomas in best shots from final round
Oosthuizen, Stenson & Thomas in best shots from final round
Oosthuizen, Stenson & Thomas star among the best shots from the final day of the US PGA Championship where American Justin Thomas won his first ever major at Quail Hollow.
Re-live the final day at Quail Hollow
