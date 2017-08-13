BBC Sport - US PGA Championship 2017: Oosthuizen sinks sensational chip for eagle
Oosthuizen sinks sensational chip for eagle
- From the section Golf
South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen sinks a sensational chip for eagle to go six under par to set up a thrilling finale at the US PGA Championship, Quail Hollow.
