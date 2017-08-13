Rory McIlroy could miss rest of season because of injury

Rory McIlroy was the winner of the FedEx Cup in 2016

Rory McIlroy might not play again in 2017 as he continues to struggle with the rib injury which has limited him to 13 tournaments in a winless season.

McIlroy shot a closing 68 to end the US PGA on one over par, and has now gone three years without a major victory.

"I don't know what I'm going to do," said McIlroy, who suffered the injury testing equipment over the winter.

"You might not see me until next year. You might see me in a couple of weeks' time. It really depends."

McIlroy came into the US PGA as the pre-tournament favourite on the back of top-five finishes in his last two starts and a brilliant record at the host venue of Quail Hollow, including two wins and a course record of 61.

However, the 28-year-old was never in contention for a first major success since the 2014 US PGA at Valhalla and now faces the dilemma of whether to try and win the FedEx Cup - and the $10m bonus that comes with it - for the second year running.

"I can go out there and play and shoot decent scores, but when I come off the course I feel my left rhomboid going into spasm," explained the Northern Irishman.

"The inside of my left arm goes numb. So I don't know what to do. I have got this next week off to assess what I need to go forward."

McIlroy began the week 43rd in the FedEx Cup rankings and needs to be in the top 30 to qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship in late September.

The play-offs get under way with the Northern Trust Open on 24 August and McIlroy is the defending champion of the Dell Technologies Championship the following week.

However, he already has one eye on next April's Masters, which he needs to win to complete the career grand slam.

FedEx Cup dilemma

"I feel like I'm capable of playing well enough to give myself a chance in it," McIlroy said of the FedEx Cup. "At the same time, April is a long way away. That's the next big thing on my radar.

"I feel like I have a sense of, not duty, but I've missed a lot of time already. If I'm capable of playing, I feel like why shouldn't you.

"But then at the same time if you are not capable of playing at your best, why should you play. It's a Catch-22."

McIlroy took six weeks off after losing out in a play-off for the South African Open in January and also missed the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and the Memorial Tournament.

"I felt like we took as much time as we needed to at the start of the year," added McIlroy, who will seek the advice of sports scientist Steve McGregor in Northern Ireland in the next few days.

"It felt okay through the Masters and I switched it off for a couple of weeks because I was getting married, going on honeymoon. Then once I started practising again, I didn't build up the volume gradually. I went from zero to hitting balls for three or four hours a day. That aggravated it a little bit.

"I just haven't allowed it the time to fully heal. I wanted to play the season. I feel like I'm capable of playing well and winning and putting rounds together. If I want to challenge on a more consistent basis, I need to get 100 per cent healthy. I want to get back into that winner's circle."