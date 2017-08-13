BBC Sport - US PGA Championship: Justin Thomas' ball clings on for dear life before finally dropping for birdie
Thomas' ball clings on for dear life before dropping
- From the section Golf
Watch American Justin Thomas' ball cling on for dear life before finally dropping for birdie on the 10th hole in the final round at the US PGA Championship, Quail Hollow.
Follow live BBC TV coverage, text, in-play clips and images
Available to UK users only.
US PGA Championship video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired