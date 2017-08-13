BBC Sport - US PGA Championship 2017: Justin Thomas makes hard work of 1st hole
- From the section Golf
America's Justin Thomas makes hard work of the first hole and is lucky to escape with bogey in the final round of the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.
