US PGA Championship: Justin Thomas wins maiden major at Quail Hollow

Justin Thomas wins maiden major championship

US PGA Championship - final leaderboard -8 Thomas (US); -6 Molinari (Ita), Reed (US) Oosthuizen (SA); -5 Fowler (US), Matsuyama (Jpn); -4 DeLaet (Can), Kisner (US) Selected others:-1 Smith (Eng), Day (Aus); level D Johnson (US), Casey (Eng); +1 McIlroy (NI), Poulter (Eng); +2 Spieth (US); +3 Wood (Eng) +5 Lowry (Ire); +11 Westwood (Eng)

Justin Thomas won his first major with a thrilling two-shot victory at the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

The American, 24, trailed leader Kevin Kisner by two shots going into the final round but hit a three-under-par 68 to win on eight under.

Francesco Molinari (67), Patrick Reed (67) and Louis Oosthuizen (70) finished in a three-way tie for second.

Thomas made six birdies in his round including a spectacular pair on holes 10 and 13.

Rickie Fowler hit a four-under-par 67 to tie for fifth alongside Japan's Hideki Matsuyama (72) on five under.

At one stage Thomas, Molinari, Matsuyama, Kisner and Chris Stroud were tied for the lead on the back nine.

Kisner, who had led after each of the opening three rounds and for much of the early part of his round, fell away late on as a three-over-par 72 left him four over for the tournament.

Thomas, from Kentucky, is the eighth first-time major winner from golf's last nine majors.

The story of Thomas' dramatic win

Thomas' ball clings on for dear life

Thomas started the round on five under but two bogeys in his opening three holes saw him slip to three shots behind leader Kisner.

However, the world number 14 picked up birdies at seven and nine while his fellow American slipped back after hitting into the water on the seventh hole.

At that point, Thomas' playing partner Matsuyama - bidding to become Japan's first male major champion - took the outright lead after back-to-back birdies but he later faltered on the back nine.

Thomas' round gained even greater momentum when on the 10th, he rolled a birdie putt towards the hole where it clung to the lip for 15 seconds before eventually dropping.

He moved two shots clear of the field when he chipped in from the edge of the green on the 13th, as the crowd erupted into life.

From there Thomas made another birdie on 17 and despite a bogey on the last, posted eight under as the score to reach with one pairing left on the course.

That meant Kisner had to eagle the 18th to force a play-off, but he found the water and double-bogeyed.

