Northern Ireland Open: Portugal's Ricardo Santos hits albatross at Galgorm Castle

Ricardo Santos
Santos' albatross clinched his remarkable second-round win on shootout Sunday at the NI Open but he bowed out in the next round

Portugal's Ricardo Santos hit an albatross to win his second-round match on a dramatic shootout Sunday at the Northern Ireland Open.

Santos holed from 255 yards at the 18th as he turned a one-shot deficit into a victory over Chile's Nico Geyger.

Earlier Santos had beaten last Northern Irish hope Cormac Sharvin in the opening shootout round.

However, Santos later bowed out at the quarter-final stage after he was beaten by Germany's Christian Braeunig.

Braeunig will face Frenchman Robin Sciot-Siegrist in the semi-finals with Scotland's Bradley Neil taking on Italy's Alessandro Tadini in the other last-four encounter.

The top 24 after Saturday's third round qualified for the final day at Galgorm Castle to play a series of six-hole stroke play matches over five rounds.

More to follow.

