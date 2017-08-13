BBC Sport - US PGA Championship 2017: Oosthuizen, Kuchar and & Wood in best shots from day three
Oosthuizen, Kuchar and & Wood in best shots from day three
- From the section Golf
Louis Oosthuizen, Matt Kuchar and Chris Wood star among the best shots from day three of the US PGA championship at Quail Hollow.
Available to UK users only.
