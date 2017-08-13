BBC Sport - US PGA Championship 2017: Story of the day - Graham DeLaet's stunning back nine

Story of the day: DeLaet's 4 holes in 6 under par

  • From the section Golf

Canadian Graham DeLaet finished with an astonishing birdie, eagle, eagle, birdie, on day three of the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow to end the day on two under par for the Championship and three under for the day, leaving him five shots behind leader Kevin Kisner.

Re-live day three here

Available to UK users only.

