Northern Ireland Open: Sharvin only Irish player to make Shootout Sunday at Galgorm

Cormac Sharvin will carry Irish hopes in the Sunday Shootout at Galgorm

Galgorm Resort & Spa Northern Ireland Open second-round leaderboard -11 M Schwab (Aut) ; -10 V Riu (Fra), L Nemecz (Aut), R Kellett (Sco); -9 T Murray (Eng), B Neil (Sco); -8 A Tadini (Ita), N Geyger (Chi); -7 D Law (Sco), C Sharvin (NIR); -6 S Einhaus (Ger), E Goya (Arg), D Huizing (Ned), J Lando Casanova (Fra), M Nixon (Eng), T Linard (Fra), C Braeunig (Ger), R Sciot-Siegrist, R Santos, J Winther (Den), A Chesters (Eng), M Rohwer Full leaderboard

Cormac Sharvin will be the sole Irish player in the Sunday Shootout at the Northern Ireland Open.

The Ardglass man carded a 66 in the third round to finish seven under and in a tie for ninth at Galgorm.

The top 24 progressed to the Shootout format, a series of six-hole matchplay games to determine the winner.

Austria's Mattias Schwab topped the leaderboard on 11 under while tournament ambassador Michael Hoey was tied 45th on two under after a 70.

There was a five-man play-off for the final two spots with Max Orrin and Manuel Trappel going through.

"I'm very pleased - I had two good chances on my last two holes that got me into the play-off and then luckily I managed to get a birdie and get through," said Austrian player Trappel.

"I was obviously very nervous. Playing in a play-off is always nerve-racking but I managed to keep calm and did my best, and it worked out pretty well.

"Sunday will be interesting for sure. I had a bit of experience from the matchplay event in Spain earlier in the season.

"The crowds and the set-up of this tournament are amazing, such a good course, so it should be a special day."

The top eight get a bye into the second round of matches on Sunday with Sharvin competing in the first round.