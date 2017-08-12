BBC Sport - US PGA Championship 2017: Justin Rose explains Bermuda grass mystery
Rose explains Bermuda grass mystery
- From the section Golf
Justin Rose talks to BBC Sport about the unpredictable nature of the Bermuda grass after he missed the cut at the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.
