BBC Sport - US PGA Championship 2017: Graham DeLaet agonisingly close to albatross
DeLaet agonisingly close to albatross
- From the section Golf
Canadian Graham DeLaet goes agonisingly close to scoring an albatross on the par four 14th during the third round at the US PGA Championship, in Quail Hollow.
Follow live BBC TV coverage, text, in-play clips and images
Available to UK users only.
US PGA Championship video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired