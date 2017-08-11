BBC Sport - US PGA Championship 2017: Rory McIlroy confident that if he shoots two 67's he could be in with a chance
McIlroy: 'I could be in with a chance'
- From the section Golf
Rory McIlroy is confident that if he shoots two 67's he could be in with a chance of winning the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow after he goes into the weekend on two over par after a round of 72.
Follow live BBC TV coverage, text, in-play clips and images
Available to UK users only
US PGA Championship video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired