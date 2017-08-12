US PGA Championship 2017: Scots Martin Laird & Russell Knox continue struggles

Russell Knox plays a drive during his first round at the US PGA
Knox had been the early leader in the first round
Scots Russell Knox and Martin Laird continued to struggle in the second round of a rain-delayed US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

With played stopped amid potentially "dangerous" weather, Knox still had hopes of making the cut, sitting at five-over-par after 14 holes.

However, Laird completed his round on seven-over for the tournament.

American Kevin Kisner holds a two-shot on eight-under-par over Japan's Hideki Matsuyama when play was stopped.

The delay meant a host of players will return on Saturday at 12:30 BST to complete their second round.

Former world number one and 2015 US PGA champion Jason Day is third, two shots behind Matsuyama and Kisner, after a fine five-under-par 66 late in the day.

