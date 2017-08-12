BBC Sport - US PGA: Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama & Vijay Singh among best shots from day two
Day, Matsuyama & Singh in best shots from day two
- From the section Golf
Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama and Vijay Singh star among the best shots from day two of the US PGA championship at Quail Hollow.
WATCH MORE: McIlroy, Fowler & Kuchar in best shots from day one
Available to UK users only.
US PGA Championship video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired