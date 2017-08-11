BBC Sport - US PGA Championship 2017: Vijay Singh chips in at the 18th
Vijay Singh with sublime chip at 18th
- From the section Golf
Vijay Singh chips in at the 18th for birdie on the second day of the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, North Carolina.
Follow live BBC TV coverage, text, in-play clips and images
Available to UK users only
US PGA Championship video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired