BBC Sport - US PGA Championship: England's Danny Willett is frustrated after around-the-cup putt
Willett frustrated after around-the-cup putt
- From the section Golf
England's Danny Willett is frustrated after his putt at the second hole goes around the cup in the second round of the US PGA Championship. at Quail Hollow, North Carolina.
Follow live BBC TV coverage, text, in-play clips and images
Available to UK users only
US PGA Championship video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired