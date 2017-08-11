Northern Ireland Open: Tournament ambassador Michael Hoey set to make first cut

Michael Hoey finished his round believing he was going to miss the cut

Tournament ambassador Michael Hoey looks set to avoid a fourth missed cut in five years at the Northern Ireland Open after firing a 72 on Friday.

Hoey's one-under-par total left him on the projected cut mark but as the afternoon players began to struggle, the Belfast man's prospects improve.

"I think I am going to miss out by one," said Hoey, 38, after his morning round before conditions became tougher.

Scotland's Ross Kellett leads in the clubhouse on eight under after a 66.

Kellett recovered from an opening bogey as he carded six birdies including gains at the closing two holes at Galgorm Castle.

The Scot was a stroke ahead of Austria's Lukas Nemecz, who shot a four-under-par 67 on Friday, with France's Thomas Linard and Englishman Matthew Nixon both a further shot back after firing round of 69.

Irish challenge losing momentum

England's Nick McCarthy, who shared the overnight lead with compatriot Gary King and Portugal's Ricardo Santos, remained on five under after a level-par 71 while Argentina's Estanislao Goya shot up to four under after a 66.

The Irish challenge was in danger of petering out with Waterford man Gary Hurley sliding back to one over par after dropping five shots over his opening 10 holes as Damien McGrane and Neil O'Briain were the top home players on two under midway through their second rounds.

Ardglass man Cormac Sharvin and another county Down-based player Simon Thornton both dropped back to one under after nine holes after carding rounds of 68 on Thursday.

Galgorm Castle Jordan Hood was among the later starters and a bogey at the third left him on the projected cut mark following his opening 69.

Gavin Moynihan, leading Irishman at last month's Irish Open, and Castledawson man Chris Selfridge both needed strong finishes to their rounds as they remained on their overnight positions on one over.

Local Ballymena man Dermot McElroy was certain to miss out after a second successive 73 left him on four over - the same mark as Derry man Ruaidhri McGee, who shot a disappointing 75.

Chase Koepka finished the day on two under after a second-round 69

Koepka six off clubhouse pace

Hoey's playing partner Chase Koepka, the brother of US Open champion Brooks Koepka, survived into the weekend after a 69 left him on two under but the casualties included 2008 European Ryder Cup player Oliver Wilson who was near the bottom of the field on nine over after adding a 74 to his opening 77.

Koepka is the leading player in the field in the Challenge Tour rankings, with him occupying ninth spot in the Road to Oman money list.

The best round of the week so far was shot by Denmark's Benjamin Poke who improved 10 strokes on his opening-day score as he carded a seven-birdie 65 to join Koepka on two under.

After the top 60 and ties go through to the third round, there will be a further cut on Saturday evening with the leading 24 players going through to the new-format shootout conclusion on Sunday.

This will see the leading 24 playing a series of six-hole stroke play matches all the way through to the final.

Almost certainly a play-off will be required on Saturday evening, the determine the 24 qualifiers and the leading eight with earn a bye in the first round of matches on Sunday.