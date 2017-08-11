BBC Sport - US PGA Championship: 'You are kidding me' - McIlroy avoids the bunker on 10th
'You are kidding me' - McIlroy's amazing escape
- From the section Golf
Watch Rory McIlroy's amazing escape shot on the 10th hole to narrowly avoid the bunker on day two of the PGA Championship at Quail's Hollow.
Follow live BBC TV coverage, text, in-play clips and images
Available to UK users only.
