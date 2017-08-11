BBC Sport - US PGA Championship: 'You are kidding me' - McIlroy avoids the bunker on 10th

'You are kidding me' - McIlroy's amazing escape

Watch Rory McIlroy's amazing escape shot on the 10th hole to narrowly avoid the bunker on day two of the PGA Championship at Quail's Hollow.

