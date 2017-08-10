US PGA Championship 2017: Russell Knox slumps to first-round 77

Knox started brightly but faded badly on his back nine, carding eight bogeys in all

Scotland's Russell Knox faces a battle to make the cut after slumping to a first-round 77 at the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

The world number 41, starting on the 10th tee, was the early leader after birdies on his first two holes.

But bogeys on his fifth, seventh and ninth holes put him one over par, and five more on his back nine left Knox six over, 10 shots off the lead.

The only other Scot competing, Martin Laird, was among the later starters.