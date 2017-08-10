BBC Sport - US PGA Championship 2017: Dutchman Joost Luiten hits a hole-in-one
'How about that?' Luiten hits hole-in-one
- From the section Golf
Dutchman Joost Luiten hits a hole-in-one at the fourth to move to five over par after two consecutive bogeys on day one of the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.
Follow live BBC TV coverage, text, in-play clips and images
Available to UK users only
US PGA Championship video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired