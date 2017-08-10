BBC Sport - US PGA Championship 2017: Brooks Koepka hits approach to within two feet

Koepka's approach an 'absolute beauty'

American Brooks Koepka hits an approach to within two feet on the par four 8th hole during his three under par round of 68 on day one of the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, North Carolina.

