NI Open trials new format for 2017 tournament
- From the section Golf
Innovation is the name of the game at this week's Northern Ireland Open European Challenge Tour event at Galgorm Castle as the tournament trials a new final-day format.
A third-round cut will see only the top 24 involved in a series of six-hole matches on Sunday.
The innovation in the Galgorm Castle event is a tweaking of the format used at the inaugural World Super 6 European Tour event in Australia in February.
Pop star Niall Horan and competitors Michael Hoey and Dermot McElroy give their opinions on the changes.
