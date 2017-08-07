BBC Sport - Pop star Niall Horan hoping to promote new golfing talent at NI Open

Horan hopes to unearth 'next Michelle Wie'

Pop star Niall Horan is hoping to encourage young people to take up the game by setting up a tournament to develop their skills at this week's Northern Ireland Open at Galgorm Castle.

Horan's golf management company will again back the European Challenge Tour event, which boasts a new final-day format which will see the top 24 players after Saturday's third round involved in a series of six-hole stroke play matches.

"We hope the new format will produce a grandstand finish, a stadium atmosphere, creating a bit of a buzz and speeding the game up for people who aren't necessary interested in golf," said Horan.

