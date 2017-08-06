Women's British Open: Kim In-kyung holds off Jodi Ewart Shadoff to win first major

Kim won her first major title after two previous runners-up finishes

Women's British Open -18 IK Kim (Kor); -16 JE Shadoff (Eng); -13 M Wie (US), G Hall (Eng), C Masson (Ger); -12 J Shin(Kor); -11 S Feng (Chi), A Nordqvist (Swe), HJ Kim (Kor), S Lewis (US); -10 I Park (Kor), L Thompson (US), A Yin (US); Selected others: -8 C Hull (Eng); -6 S Lamb (Eng), M Reid (Eng); -2 L Davies (Eng); +4 S Watson (Sco)

South Korea's Kim In-kyung held her nerve to claim a first major title by winning the Women's British Open.

Kim took a six-shot lead into the final round but a course record-equalling 64 from England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff took her to within two shots of the lead.

But Kim, 29, maintained her form to post a 71 and win by two shots.

Another Englishwoman, Georgia Hall, had to settle for a tie for third after a 70, alongside American Michelle Wie (66) and German Caroline Masson (67).

Wie, who had set the course record in the first round, posted her best major finish since winning her sole major title at the 2014 US Open.

Sally Watson, the only Scot left in the tournament, had a disappointing 76 to finish four over par in her last tournament before retiring.