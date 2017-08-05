WGC Bridgestone Invitational: Zach Johnson and Thomas Pieters share lead into final round

  • From the section Golf
Thomas Pieters
Thomas Pieters won a record four points for Europe on his Ryder Cup debut at Hazeltine last year
Bridgestone Invitational third round
-9: Z Johnson (US), T Pieters (Bel): -8: S Hend (Aus); -7: H Matsuyama (Jap); -6: A Hadwin (Can), C Hoffman (US) R McIlroy (NI); -5: R Knox (Sco), Selected others: -4: P Casey (Eng); -3: B Watson (US), Jason Day (Aus), J Walker (US); -2: J Spieth (US), T Fleetwood (Eng)
Full leaderboard

Belgian Thomas Pieters and American Zach Johnson share the lead after the third round at the Bridgestone Invitational in Akron.

US PGA champion Jimmy Walker held a two-shot overnight lead but endured a terrible day, carding a four-over-par 74 including two double-bogeys.

Pieters birdied four of his first five holes before Johnson made a late surge and drew level on nine-under-par.

Rory McIlroy remains three shots behind the leaders after a two-under-par 68.

Pieters, a wildcard pick for Europe in last year's Ryder Cup, stormed into contention before stuttering on the back nine with consecutive bogies on 13 and 14.

After a mixed first nine holes, two-time major winner Johnson made birdies on 16 and 18 to earn his share of the lead going into Sunday's final round.

Australia's Scott Hend is a shot behind on eight-under-par after a superb 63, with world number three Hideki Matsuyama another stroke further back.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

BBC coverage

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Breeze bike rides for women

Wakefield Closed Circuit Ride - St Thomas a Becket
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired