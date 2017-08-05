WGC Bridgestone Invitational: Zach Johnson and Thomas Pieters share lead into final round

Thomas Pieters won a record four points for Europe on his Ryder Cup debut at Hazeltine last year

Bridgestone Invitational third round -9: Z Johnson (US), T Pieters (Bel): -8: S Hend (Aus); -7: H Matsuyama (Jap); -6: A Hadwin (Can), C Hoffman (US) R McIlroy (NI); -5: R Knox (Sco), Selected others: -4: P Casey (Eng); -3: B Watson (US), Jason Day (Aus), J Walker (US); -2: J Spieth (US), T Fleetwood (Eng) Full leaderboard

Belgian Thomas Pieters and American Zach Johnson share the lead after the third round at the Bridgestone Invitational in Akron.

US PGA champion Jimmy Walker held a two-shot overnight lead but endured a terrible day, carding a four-over-par 74 including two double-bogeys.

Pieters birdied four of his first five holes before Johnson made a late surge and drew level on nine-under-par.

Rory McIlroy remains three shots behind the leaders after a two-under-par 68.

Pieters, a wildcard pick for Europe in last year's Ryder Cup, stormed into contention before stuttering on the back nine with consecutive bogies on 13 and 14.

After a mixed first nine holes, two-time major winner Johnson made birdies on 16 and 18 to earn his share of the lead going into Sunday's final round.

Australia's Scott Hend is a shot behind on eight-under-par after a superb 63, with world number three Hideki Matsuyama another stroke further back.