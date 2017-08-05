Women's British Open: Leona Maguire Maguire shoots third-round 70

  • From the section Golf
Leona Maguire watches her drive at the fourth hole in Saturday's third round
Leona Maguire watches her drive at the fourth hole in Saturday's third round

Ireland's Leona Maguire maintained her good form at the Women's British Open by posting a two-under-par 70 in Saturday's third round.

The world number one amateur from Cavan carded birdies at the second and sixth to go along with 16 pars in a steady round at Kingsbarns.

It leaves Maguire as the leading amateur in the tournament on six under and in a tie for 22nd.

South Korea's Kim In-kyung holds a six-shot lead on 17 under.

Maguire is three strokes clear of nearest amateur challenger Sophie Lamb going into the final round.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

BBC coverage

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Breeze bike rides for women

Wakefield Closed Circuit Ride - St Thomas a Becket
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired