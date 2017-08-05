Women's British Open: Leona Maguire Maguire shoots third-round 70
Ireland's Leona Maguire maintained her good form at the Women's British Open by posting a two-under-par 70 in Saturday's third round.
The world number one amateur from Cavan carded birdies at the second and sixth to go along with 16 pars in a steady round at Kingsbarns.
It leaves Maguire as the leading amateur in the tournament on six under and in a tie for 22nd.
South Korea's Kim In-kyung holds a six-shot lead on 17 under.
Maguire is three strokes clear of nearest amateur challenger Sophie Lamb going into the final round.