WGC Bridgestone Invitational: Rory McIlroy three shots off lead

Rory McIlroy
World number four Rory McIlroy is three shots off the pace in Ohio
Bridgestone Invitational first round
-7: J Walker (US) -5: T Pieters (Bel) -4: Z Johnson (US), R McIlroy (NI), H Matsuyama (Jap) Selected others: -3: R Knox (Sco), J Spieth (US), J Day (Aus) -2: T Fleetwood (Eng) -1: R Fisher (Eng) +1: J Rose (Eng)
Rory McIlroy is three shots off leader Jimmy Walker in a share of third place after a one-under-par 69 in the second round at the Bridgestone Invitational.

Scotland's Russell Knox is a shot further back after a one-over-par 71 on a rain-interrupted day at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.

Walker went round in 65 to take a two-shot lead from overnight leader Thomas Pieters, who carded a level-par 70.

Heavy rain saw play suspended for a time but everyone finished their round.

After the weather cleared, McIlroy chipped in for birdie from the rough behind the green at the par five 16th, following a wayward approach, to ensure he ended under par for his round.

