BBC Sport - US PGA Championship: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson celebrate great moments

Watch: Great moments from US PGA history

  • From the section Golf

Watch some of the most iconic moments from US PGA Championship history, including Tiger Woods' victory over a 19-year-old Sergio Garcia in 1999.

READ MORE: How to watch live coverage of US PGA Championship on the BBC.

Available to UK users only.

