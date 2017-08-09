BBC Sport - US PGA Championship: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson celebrate great moments
Watch: Great moments from US PGA history
- From the section Golf
Watch some of the most iconic moments from US PGA Championship history, including Tiger Woods' victory over a 19-year-old Sergio Garcia in 1999.
READ MORE: How to watch live coverage of US PGA Championship on the BBC.
Available to UK users only.
