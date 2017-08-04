Women's British Open: England's Georgia Hall joint-clubhouse leader after two rounds
England's Georgia Hall shares the clubhouse lead on nine-under-par after the second round of the Women's British Open at Kingsbarns.
Hall shot a 67 on Friday to top the leaderboard alongside America's world number two, Lexi Thompson.
Fellow Brit Jodi Ewart Shadoff finished two shots back after a second-round 70, with Mo Martin and Jang Ha-na also seven-under-par for the tournament.
Charley Hull is further back on five-under following a level-par 71.
Meanwhile, Michelle Wie is bidding to build on a course-record opening-round display, after her record eight-under-par score on Thursday.