Women's British Open: England's Georgia Hall joint-clubhouse leader after two rounds

Georgia Hall
Georgia Hall's second-round 67 propelled her into a share of the clubhouse lead

England's Georgia Hall shares the clubhouse lead on nine-under-par after the second round of the Women's British Open at Kingsbarns.

Hall shot a 67 on Friday to top the leaderboard alongside America's world number two, Lexi Thompson.

Fellow Brit Jodi Ewart Shadoff finished two shots back after a second-round 70, with Mo Martin and Jang Ha-na also seven-under-par for the tournament.

Charley Hull is further back on five-under following a level-par 71.

Meanwhile, Michelle Wie is bidding to build on a course-record opening-round display, after her record eight-under-par score on Thursday.

