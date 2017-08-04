BBC Sport - Women's British Open: Michelle Wie leads after setting course record at Kingsbarns

Wie birdies 18th to set course record 64

  • From the section Golf

America's Michelle Wie leads after the first round of the Women's British Open following a course record eight-under-par 64 at Kingsbarns.

READ MORE: Women's British Open - Michelle Wie leads after setting course record at Kingsbarns

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Wie birdies 18th to set course record 64

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: Dutch end England Euro dream

Video

Relive Bolt's historic 100m win in 2009

Video

What else could you buy for Neymar's £200m?

Video

Bolt is more vulnerable than ever - Johnson

Video

Sneaky fox stops play at Lord's

Video

Pick your favourite Premier League goal: 1997-2002

Video

Highlights: Rossouw inspires Hampshire to easy win

Video

Bolt, belief & black cabs - athletics' new star Van Niekerk

Video

How Asher Smith's 'metal friends' helped her make London

Video

When Usain Bolt partied with Sean Paul

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired