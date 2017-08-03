Women's British Open: Leona Maguire five off pace at Kingsbarns

Leona Maguire watches her tee shot on the fourth hole at Kingsbarns on Thursday

World number one amateur Leona Maguire started her British Open challenge with a three-under-par 69 at a rain-hit Kingsbarns in Scotland on Thursday.

The Cavan woman is five behind pacesetter Michelle Wie after her opening round and tied for top amateur with Sophie Lamb of England.

Tandragee amateur Olivia Mehaffey opened with a 72 on a day when rainstorms forced a couple of delays.

American Wie holds a one-shot lead over Korea's In-Kyung Kim.

Maguire carded five birdies on the Fife links to go along with two bogeys while Mehaffey was two under before dropping shots at the 12th and 14th.