Women's British Open: Leona Maguire five off pace at Kingsbarns

  • From the section Golf
Leona Maguire watches her tee shot on the fourth hole at Kingsbarns on Thursday
Leona Maguire watches her tee shot on the fourth hole at Kingsbarns on Thursday

World number one amateur Leona Maguire started her British Open challenge with a three-under-par 69 at a rain-hit Kingsbarns in Scotland on Thursday.

The Cavan woman is five behind pacesetter Michelle Wie after her opening round and tied for top amateur with Sophie Lamb of England.

Tandragee amateur Olivia Mehaffey opened with a 72 on a day when rainstorms forced a couple of delays.

American Wie holds a one-shot lead over Korea's In-Kyung Kim.

Maguire carded five birdies on the Fife links to go along with two bogeys while Mehaffey was two under before dropping shots at the 12th and 14th.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

BBC coverage

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired