Canadian Open: Ian Poulter third as Jhonattan Vegas defends title

Jhonattan Vegas
Jhonattan Vegas sank a birdie putt to win the Canadian Open in a play-off against Charley Hoffman
RBC Canadian Open fourth-round leaderboard
-21 J Vegas (Ven), C Hoffman (US); -20 I Poulter (Eng); -19 G Woodland (US); -18 B Hagy (US), T Finau (US), R Garrigus (US); -17 D Johnson (US), K Chappell (US)
Selected others:-16 S Power (Ire); -15 V Singh (Fij); -10 M Kuchar (US); -9 B Watson (US); -8 S Horsfield (Eng); -2 J Furyk (US)
Full leaderboard (external)

Jhonattan Vegas beat Charley Hoffman in a play-off to defend his Canadian Open title as England's Ian Poulter finished third.

Vegas, 32, carded a seven-under-par 65 to make up three shots on overnight leader Hoffman and tie on 21 under at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario.

Venezuelan Vegas made a birdie on the first play-off hole to seal victory.

Poulter, 41, shot a 64 - the lowest round of the tournament - to finish one shot behind Vegas and Hoffman.

Vegas, who missed the cut in his previous five events, held the clubhouse lead when he completed his round.

But American Hoffman birdied the 16th and 18th, even going close with an eagle chance to win the tournament at the last.

In the play-off, Vegas hit a remarkable second shot from a fairway bunker on the par-five 18th to help set up a simple birdie chance, while Hoffman failed to hole out from a bunker.

